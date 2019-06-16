Roast dinners

9 of the best places for a Sunday roast in and around Sunderland - according to TripAdvisor

If you enjoy a tasty roast dinner, then Sunderland has a multitude of places which offer delicious Sunday lunches.  

These are nine of the best places for a Sunday roast in and around Sunderland according to TripAdvisor reviews.

1. D'Acqua Restaurant

2. The Cliff

3. The Scullery

4. San Marino

