Breakfast

8 of the best breakfast spots in Sunderland - according to TripAdvisor

If you fancy a spot of breakfast in Sunderland, then there’s a wealth of great places to go.    

From eggs to avocado on toast to a full English - there will definitely be something to tickle your tastebuds.

The best full English breakfast - meat or veggie - Ive ever tried. TripAdvisor reviewer

1. The Good Apple Cafe

Ive been here for breakfast a few times in the last couple of weeks and its my new favourite breakfast place! TripAdvisor reviewer

2. The Salt House Kitchen

Class views over the Piers, great service and breakfast. Always go here, for the recommendations and staff. TripAdvisor reviewer

3. The Bungalow Cafe

We had brunch here (3 adults and 1 child) and it was great. The food is freshly prepared and the options are better than any other cafe Ive visited in Sunderland. TripAdvisor reviewer

4. Holmeside Coffee

