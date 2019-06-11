Lunch

7 of the best lunch spots in Sunderland - according to TripAdvisor

If you fancy a spot of lunch in Sunderland, then there’s a wealth of great places to go.  

From restaurants to cafes to delis - there will definitely be something to tickle your tastebuds.

Great lunch. Not been here before, what a nice surprise, staff very welcoming, excellent service, great food, good value for money. TripAdvisor reviewer

1. The Mad Hatter

Visited with a friend for a light lunch. Cozy and cutely decorated place, with pretty good cakes and coffee. TripAdvisor reviewer

2. The Good Apple Cafe

Been here today for bank holiday lunch and although it was really busy we didnt wait too long I had chicken curry and rice which was delicious. TripAdvisor reviewer

3. The Wolsey

Always top quality sandwiches, salads and jacket potatoes. Always friendly service. Will always go here for my sandwiches. TripAdvisor reviewer

4. McKeith's Sandwich Shop

