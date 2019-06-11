7 of the best lunch spots in Sunderland - according to TripAdvisor If you fancy a spot of lunch in Sunderland, then there’s a wealth of great places to go. From restaurants to cafes to delis - there will definitely be something to tickle your tastebuds. 1. The Mad Hatter Great lunch. Not been here before, what a nice surprise, staff very welcoming, excellent service, great food, good value for money. TripAdvisor reviewer Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 2. The Good Apple Cafe Visited with a friend for a light lunch. Cozy and cutely decorated place, with pretty good cakes and coffee. TripAdvisor reviewer Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 3. The Wolsey Been here today for bank holiday lunch and although it was really busy we didnt wait too long I had chicken curry and rice which was delicious. TripAdvisor reviewer Google Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo 4. McKeith's Sandwich Shop Always top quality sandwiches, salads and jacket potatoes. Always friendly service. Will always go here for my sandwiches. TripAdvisor reviewer Shutterstock Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2