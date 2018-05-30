5 of the best places for BBQ food in Sunderland

Have your say

It's National BBQ Week - so what better reason to check out these tasty restaurants?

Sunderland is blessed with an assortment of high-quality restaurants offering a range of dishes - but have you ever considered sampling some BBQ food on Wearside?

This week is National BBQ Week, so we've picked out five of the best places to indulge in some grilled delights.

From traditional BBQ to something more exotic, there's something for everyone:

Shandiz

Dishing up a range of exotic BBQ options, this Persian-inspired restaurant has proved a hit with punters for years.

Among its most popular offerings are Koobideh (BBQ Kofta) and Joojeh (BBQ Chicken) which are marinated in lemon sauce and saffron.

With eat in and takeaway options available, it's ideal for a quick bite or a bigger meal.

Visit: 22 Vine Place, SR1 3NA

Holy Smokes

A popular restaurant in its former home opposite Port of Call on Derwent Street, the grill has been fired up again at a new location.

Holy Smokes now operates only as a takeaway but continues to serve the succulent meats and sides that became its trademark.

As well as a range of 'Badass Burgers' and 'Dirty Dogs', you can delve into spectacular portions of their 'Pit Meat' which is cooked to perfection and excellently flavoured.

Visit: 139 High Street West, SR1 1UN

The Broadway, Stirks Steakhouse

When Stirks are involved, you know the meat is going to be top quality.

And that's certainly the case at the Broadway, which the butchers have recently turned into their speciality steakhouse.

Steaks and sharers dominate the sit-down menu, although the a la carte offerings ensure there is something for everyone.

Visit: 30A Wavendon Crescent, SR4 8LW

The Meat Up

Having taken over the former home of Holy Smokes on Derwent Street, the newly-founded restaurant had big shoes to fill.

And they have delivered with an excellent BBQ offering - pit meats and hanging kebabs being the house specialities.

Takeaway is available, while the atmospheric upstairs restaurant is the perfect setting if you have a little longer.

Visit: 15-17 Derwent Street, SR1 1NU

Miller & Carter

The popular chain only recently took up residence in Sunderland but has already become a big hit.

Steaks may be their specialities, but an extensive chargrill menu gives you the chance to experience some real BBQ.

And with a fine range of meats available - including an exquisite tandoori lamb rump - there's an opportunity to savour some new tastes.

Visit: Newcastle Road, SR5 1JT