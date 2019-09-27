North East places to get married

15 of the most beautiful non-religious wedding venues across the North East

Beginning your wedding planning over the next few months?

By Sarah Wilson
Friday, 27th September 2019, 11:57 am
Updated Friday, 27th September 2019, 12:02 pm

There are hundreds of gorgeous wedding venues to be found across the North East, all guaranteed to give you a day to remember.

1. Grand Hotel Sunderland

Located in central Sunderland, The Grand Hotel offers bridal suites with panoramic views of the coastline along with reduced room rates for guests. Both the gorgeous interiors and the sea view make for excellent photographs.

Photo: Google

2. The Grand at Hartlepool

The Grand is another gorgeous North East destination for weddings. It's located in Hartlepool and the hotel is currently running a competition to win a wedding worth 6000 pounds - so well worth trying your luck.

Photo: Google

3. Hardwick Hall Hotel

Hardwick Hall accommodates both traditional and cultural weddings. It's a breathtaking country estate nestled in the beautiful County Durham countryside with great views of the Country Park Lake.

Photo: © Stanley Howe (cc-by-sa/2.0)

4. The Spanish City

The Spanish City claims to be one of the North East's most iconic venues, blending old and new architecture. It was refurbished in 2018 and has been offering weddings at the venue which is just a stone's throw from the sea in Whitley Bay.

Photo: © David Dixon (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Page 1 of 4