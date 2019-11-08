Fancy trying any of these?

10 of the best festive afternoon teas in the North East to try this Christmas

‘Tis the season to for over-indulgence on delicious treats and festive fare.

By Claire Schofield
Friday, 8th November 2019, 1:59 pm
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 1:59 pm

What better way to treat yourself than with a selection of savoury and sweet delights, served up with a cuppa or a glass of bubbly? If you are looking for a fancy and satisfying way to toast the season, these festive afternoon teas across the North East are sure to hit the spot.

1. National Glass Centre Brasserie, Sunderland

Available from Monday to Saturday throughout December (from 2.30pm - 4.30pm), this festive afternoon tea features a selection of savoury and sweet nibbles, accompanied by champagne or mulled wine. 17.50 GBP

2. Eshott Hall, Northumberland

Served from 1 to 23 December, diners can relax in front of a roaring log fire in the drawing room with an offering of finger sandwiches, freshly baked sweet and savoury scones, homemade cakes, and a glass of bubbly. From 19.95 GBP4

3. LilyAnne’s Coffee Bar, Hartlepool

Offering a special afternoon tea on Christmas Eve, diners can enjoy three tiers of seasonal fare, including cream scones, mince pies and Christmas cake, with gluten free and vegetarian options available. 24.00 GBP. Booking required

4. The Blackwell Grange Hotel, County Durham

Served from 12pm to 3pm up to 22 December, this festive tea includes turkey and stuffing sandwiches, cranberry, plain and cheddar cheese mini scones, mulled fruit pavlova and Bucks Fizz and popping candy cheesecake. From 16.95 GBP

