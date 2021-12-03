Is there a little angel or shepherd that you can recognise in these photos?
Your little angels - and stars and wise men and kings - in their Wearside Nativities in 2004

All we want for Christmas is – your memories of these great Nativity scenes.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 11:21 am

We are going back to 2004 for these reminders of festive stage productions in Sunderland and County Durham schools including South Hylton Primary, Grindon Infants and Hill View Juniors.

Were you pictured playing a shepherd at Hetton Lyons Primary or a wise man at Dame Dorothy Primary?

We have all this and more in a wonderful reminder of 2004. Take a look and then contact us with your memories of these very special days at school.

1. Great times at Grindon Infants

Look at the fun they had during the Nativity at Grindon Infants School in 2004.

2. Happy times at Hetton Lyons

Jordan Curry, Owen Wilson and Ryan McKackie were playing shepherds in the 2004 Hetton Lyons Primary play called A Party For Jesus. Did you see it?

3. On stage at Hill View Juniors

Angels, shepherds and much more in the Hill View Juniors Nativity in 2004.

4. On stage at Dame Dorothy Primary

Pupils from Dame Dorothy Primary School at their 2004 Nativity. Can you spot someone you know?

