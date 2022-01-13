It's life as we knew it a decade ago. Have a browse through these photos.
Yes it was 10 years ago! Scenes from Sunderland in 2012 including football coaching in Barnes Park and Olympic torch celebrations

Can you believe all this happened on Wearside a decade ago.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 10:30 am

There was the Olympic torch relay celebrations as well as a mass singing by Sunderland choirs in Durham Cathedral.

It was the year of a skipathon in Barnes Park and the Split Festival in Ashbrooke.

Add in a sponsored dip and a Sunderland High School scene and it’s a great reminder of life on Wearside in 2012.

Want to find out more? Take a look.

1. Skipping back to 2012

Barnes Park was in the picture 10 years ago when children took part in a Skipathon and a football coaching session led by staff from the Foundation of Light. Can you spot someone you know?

Photo: Picture by David Allan

2. Dipping into the memories

The Boxing Day dip in 2012. Does this bring back happy memories?

Photo: se

3. In great voice

More than 250 Sunderland took part in a concert in Durham Cathedral arranged by the Cathedral's Music Outreach Programme. Did you take part?

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

4. History in the making at Herrington Country Park

The Olympic Torch Relay 2012 celebrations at Herrington Country Park. Were you there and what do you remember of it?

Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.

