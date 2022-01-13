There was the Olympic torch relay celebrations as well as a mass singing by Sunderland choirs in Durham Cathedral.
It was the year of a skipathon in Barnes Park and the Split Festival in Ashbrooke.
Add in a sponsored dip and a Sunderland High School scene and it’s a great reminder of life on Wearside in 2012.
Want to find out more? Take a look.
1. Skipping back to 2012
Barnes Park was in the picture 10 years ago when children took part in a Skipathon and a football coaching session led by staff from the Foundation of Light. Can you spot someone you know?
Photo: Picture by David Allan
2. Dipping into the memories
The Boxing Day dip in 2012. Does this bring back happy memories?
3. In great voice
More than 250 Sunderland took part in a concert in Durham Cathedral arranged by the Cathedral's Music Outreach Programme. Did you take part?
Photo: Picture by Peter Berry
4. History in the making at Herrington Country Park
The Olympic Torch Relay 2012 celebrations at Herrington Country Park. Were you there and what do you remember of it?
Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.