Wise men, angels and more - nine pictures of 1980s Nativity scenes in Sunderland

It’s the time when your loved one appears on stage in the Nativity. Whether they play Mary or Joseph, a wise man, a star or an angel, it’s a memory never to be forgotten.

We found these 9 Nativity scenes in the Sunderland Echo archives and they all come from the 1980s.

From South Hylton Primary to Barnes Infants and St John Bosco School to Hylton Castle Infants, we have lots of reminders for you.

So why not take a look and see if someone you know is featured in our festive tribute.

1. So festive at Redby Juniors Back to 1987 for this scene at Redby Junior School. It shows left to right: Paul Atkinson, 8; Paul Calvert, 10; Richard Aslett, 10; Simon Belmont, 11 and Clair Burnett, 10. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2. Retro in Ryhope Children from Ryhope Infant School in a scene from their Christmas concert which includes dancers as well as the Nativity scene. Remember this from 1985? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3. Seasonal at Barnes Infants The Barnes Infants School Nativity in 1989 but do you recognise the young stars? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4. So seasonal A 1986 Nativity scene but who can tell us where this was in Sunderland? Photo: se Photo Sales