Shipyard Girls Under The Mistletoe is the latest instalment from the pen of Sunderland author Amanda Revell Walton, who writes as Nancy Revell.

It’s the 11th release in the series, which regularly makes the top 10 of the Sunday Times Bestsellers list, in total selling half a million copies so far.

Though fictional, the books are inspired by the hundreds of real life women who took on the backbreaking work of Sunderland’s shipyards during the war, playing a huge role in the war effort.

The new release in the Shipyard Girls is out now

Each book is painstakingly researched by Amanda, using resources such as the Echo archive, to interweave real incidents, places and bombings with her characters.

Amanda’s own family worked in the shipyards and she started penning her books to help shine a light on the women whose efforts had often been overlooked.

The author, who lives in Roker, said she’s hoping the books will be made into a TV series.

Speaking to the Echo, she said: “It’s amazing that The Shipyard Girls series has now sold more than half a million copies. And better still that the whole series is set in Sunderland. I hope to be chatting to you soon and telling you The Shipyard Girls has hit the one million target.

Sunderland author Amanda Revell Walton who writes as Nancy Revell

“I have now fulfilled a lifelong dream of not only writing a series which is a bestseller – but one which is set in my hometown of Sunderland.

“My dream now is to see the books become a hugely-successful TV series. Move over Call the Midwife – The Shipyard Girls are here!”

In this latest release, the action moves to Christmas 1944 as the promise of victory draws closer.

It should be a magical time for Dorothy, who has just been proposed to by her sweetheart Toby. But with each day that passes, Dorothy's feelings for someone else are growing stronger. Now she has an impossible choice to make.

The new release is set in Christmas 1944

Gloria is thrilled that her sweetheart Jack is finally home after more than two years away. But his past is continuing to catch up with them both - creating untold heartache for Gloria and everyone she holds dear.

Meanwhile Helen must contend with the fall-out of a shocking family secret that has repercussions for all the Shipyard Girls, while holding out hope for her own happy ending.

:: Shipyard Girls under the Mistletoe, published by Penguin, is out now priced £7.99. The books are available from Tesco, Sainsburys, Asda, Waterstones, Amazon, WH Smiths, Gardner, independent book shops and Fulwell Post Office.

