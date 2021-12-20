Would you have used these shops for your Christmas spending in years gone by?
Which of these Sunderland shops was best for Christmas bargains? Take your choice from some retro favourites

Which was the best Sunderland store for festive goodies over the years?

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 20th December 2021, 4:55 am

Was it Lermans for toys, Hills for books or possibly Woolworths for singles, LPs and sweets?

Was it Binns, Josephs or Littlewoods? We have all these and more and we hope they bring back memories of great Christmas shopping trips in years gone by.

Join us on a journey into the past and then get in touch to share your own retro shopping recollections.

1. The wonder of Woolies

Did you love to buy the latest LP at Woolworths or maybe stock up on sweets for Christmas?

Photo: se

2. Joplings

A cuddle for a doll in the Joplings toy department. Was it the best for Christmas shopping?

Photo: se

3. Lermans

Back to 1977 and there are toys galore at Lermans.

Photo: se

4. Hills

Hills in 2006. Did you buy books from this shop to make Christmas gifts?

Photo: se

SunderlandWoolworths
