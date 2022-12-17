News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
On stage in 2007. Remember this?
On stage in 2007. Remember this?

When Little Britain came to Pennywell - 7 photos from a panto in 2007

Where have the years gone. It’s 15 years since Little Britain and Cinderella combined to make a panto at Pennywell School.

By Chris Cordner
5 hours ago
Updated 17th Dec 2022, 3:25pm

Here are 7 photos from the 2007 production of Cinderfella starring Arran Conlin as Daffyd Thomas, Ashley Thompson as Bubbles DeVere, and Luke Bowley as Vicky Pollard.

Ryan Dillon played Emily Howard while Nicholas King was Florence. Bradley Metcalfe starred as Andy and Dimitri Price as Lou.

Did you see the show? Re-live it once more 15 years on.

1. What a performance

On stage in Cinderfella. Remember this?

Photo: se

Photo Sales

2. Stage memories

Showtime in 2007. Does this bring back memories for you?

Photo: se

Photo Sales

3. Retro in Pennywell

Did you shine in the show back in 2007? Tell us more.

Photo: se

Photo Sales

4. What a line-up

Who do you recognise from this section of the cast of Cinderfella?

Photo: se

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Cinderella