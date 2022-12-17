When Little Britain came to Pennywell - 7 photos from a panto in 2007
Where have the years gone. It’s 15 years since Little Britain and Cinderella combined to make a panto at Pennywell School.
Here are 7 photos from the 2007 production of Cinderfella starring Arran Conlin as Daffyd Thomas, Ashley Thompson as Bubbles DeVere, and Luke Bowley as Vicky Pollard.
Ryan Dillon played Emily Howard while Nicholas King was Florence. Bradley Metcalfe starred as Andy and Dimitri Price as Lou.
Did you see the show? Re-live it once more 15 years on.
