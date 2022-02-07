It's all a reminder of life in 1994. How many scenes do you remember?
What life was like in Sunderland in 1994 - nine pictures as we turn back the clock 28 years

A new nightclub, a school concert and a Corrie star in the area – you were spoilt for choice for memories when it came to 1994 on Wearside.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 7th February 2022, 5:54 pm

We scoured the Sunderland Echo archives to find these 9 reminders of life in the area 28 years ago.

There’s the visit of Ken Morley, also known as Reg Holdsworth who had a game of bingo with locals, and there’s Pzazz, the new nightclub which opened in the venue which used to be Bentleys.

We have award-winning runners, and the opening of a new school. Take a look.

1. In the Town End classroom

Town End Primary nursery pupils with teacher Joanna Brown. Does this bring back happy memories?

2. Getting to meet Ken

Coronation Street's Reg Holdaworth, alias Ken Morley, visited the Regal bingo at Concord, Washington in 1994. Did you get to meet him?

3. Lots of Pzazz

The opening of Pzazz, formerly Bentleys, with manager Paul Klein, hristine Hodgson, Karen Wood, Lucy Barrett and Vickie Stewart all celebrating.

4. Over at Thornhill School

Pupils from Thornhill School got a visit from Charles James - a musician with African group Adzido - in 1994. Remember this?

