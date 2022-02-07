What life was like in Sunderland in 1994 - nine pictures as we turn back the clock 28 years

We scoured the Sunderland Echo archives to find these 9 reminders of life in the area 28 years ago.
There’s the visit of Ken Morley, also known as Reg Holdsworth who had a game of bingo with locals, and there’s Pzazz, the new nightclub which opened in the venue which used to be Bentleys.
We have award-winning runners, and the opening of a new school. Take a look.
1. In the Town End classroom
Town End Primary nursery pupils with teacher Joanna Brown. Does this bring back happy memories?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Getting to meet Ken
Coronation Street's Reg Holdaworth, alias Ken Morley, visited the Regal bingo at Concord, Washington in 1994. Did you get to meet him?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Lots of Pzazz
The opening of Pzazz, formerly Bentleys, with manager Paul Klein, hristine Hodgson, Karen Wood, Lucy Barrett and Vickie Stewart all celebrating.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Over at Thornhill School
Pupils from Thornhill School got a visit from Charles James - a musician with African group Adzido - in 1994. Remember this?
Photo: Sunderland Echo