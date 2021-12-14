See if you can spot a bargain hunter you know in these retro Bridges scenes.
Were you pictured doing your Christmas shopping in The Bridges? 9 retro photos showing bargain hunters in years gone by

You’re making your shopping lists and checking them twice as the countdown to Christmas gathers pace.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 9:39 am

And if you want a breather from all that bargain hunting, join us on a journey into the past.

We have nine retro photos of people browsing the shops in the Bridges. See if you can spot someone you know doing their festive shopping in years gone by.

Or perhaps you are pictured yourself? We have scenes from 2012, 2011, 2010, and 2004.

Have a look and enjoy the trip back in time.

1. Bargain hunting in 2012

Christmas shoppers in The Bridges 9 years ago. Are you among them?

Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

2. Busy in the Bridges

Christmas shoppers on a busy day in 2004.

Photo: TC

3. Packed in 2010

A bustling Bridges scene from 11 years ago. Are you in the picture?

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

4. Plenty of shoppers in 2012

Shoppers looking to pick up a pre-Christmas bargain in 2012.

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

