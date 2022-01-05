We loved all your memories of the Beatles in Sunderland - yeah yeah yeah!
The Fab Four were a huge hit when we asked for your memories of their performances in Sunderland.
It was back in 1963 when John, Paul, George and Ringo were photographed as they prepared for a show at the Empire.
And when we shared the photo with followers of the Wearside Echoes page on Facebook, it got a huge response.
The picture reached more than 16,000 people and dozens of you shared your memories of watching the band on stage. They also told us that The Beatles had made more than one appearance in Sunderland that year.
So, with a little help from our Wearside Echoes friends, let’s re-live the memories.
Lesley Cope said: “They were there in the February as a supporting act with Helen Shapiro as they were not that well established and then they appeared on The Rink ballroom in Park Lane, before this particular appearance which was in November of the same year....I was lucky enough to be at all three appearances.”
Lesley added: “at the front you could almost touch them...I remember they had quite a lot of stage make up on.”
Gordon Donkin saw The Beatles on their first appearance at The Empire and said they were down the bill on a show which had Helen Shapiro, Kenny Lynch and Danny Williams on it.
He added: “My girlfriend was at their second appearance when they were huge but said she never heard anything for the screaming.”
Many people remember Dave Allen being the compere.
Angela Horsley said: “Seen them at the Rink, absolutely packed to the rafters but fabulous. Happy days.”
George Forster said: “Probably the greatest Christmas present I ever got, was to go to the Beatles show in 1963.”
Janet Stevenson reflected: “I saw them there . Present for my 9th birthday. Upstairs with my Mam and Dad in front balcony row.”
Later, Janet added: “It was the Helen Shapiro show I saw them in, no screaming I can remember but I do remember them vividly. I thought they were Fab.”
George David Jenner commented: “I saw them at The Empire on the Helen Shapiro bill. She also was great, as was Kenny Lynch. A lifetime ago, my goodness!”
