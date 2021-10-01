WATCH: Curious Sunderland - the Washington Highwayman

Once upon a time, it was a hotbed of crime.

Well, perhaps not a hotbed. But it did have its own answer to Dick Turpin.

Actually, he was so hapless, ‘Dick Turnip’ might be more apt.

Tony Gillan narrates the - possible even true - story of the Washington Highwayman.

Watch the video as our writer Tony Gillan looks at the facts and fiction of the tale.