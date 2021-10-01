WATCH: Curious Sunderland - the Washington Highwayman

Washington Village – it’s not as sleepy as you might think.

By Graham Murray
Friday, 1st October 2021, 2:38 pm

Once upon a time, it was a hotbed of crime.

Well, perhaps not a hotbed. But it did have its own answer to Dick Turpin.

Actually, he was so hapless, ‘Dick Turnip’ might be more apt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Tony Gillan narrates the - possible even true - story of the Washington Highwayman.

Watch the video as our writer Tony Gillan looks at the facts and fiction of the tale.

And if the curious story grabs your interest, Tony’s full article has even more details.

Read More

Read More
https://www.sunderlandecho.com/retro
SunderlandDick Turpin