Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual vehicle rally at Seaburn will be back on Monday, August 29, and there’s a huge range of attractions at the Recreation Park.

Nostalgic rides on a bus from yesteryear will be available along the seafront every 30 minutes but that’s not the only highlight at the rally which is held by the North East Bus Preservation Trust.

One of the organisers, Trevor Hines, said: “Vintage vehicle owners on many parts of the country will be descending on Seaburn sea front. There will be a display of more than 100 vehicles including vintage, veteran and classic cars.”

The annual rally which has become a prestigious Bank Holiday event.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The huge show, now in its 37th year, also includes buses, coaches, fire engines and commercial vehicles. Seven hours of fun will start at 10am.

There will be stalls selling toys, models, books photographs and other transport-related items.

Rides and other amusements will help to keep the children busy and Trevor added: “This event is now regarded as one of the most prestigious on the rally calendar. Many different types of vehicles are represented.”

Cars on show at the Seaburn rally.

Admission is £3 for adults or £2 for people on concessions.

The North East Bus Preservation Trust is a group of more than 110 bus and coach enthusiasts dedicated to preserving the vehicles and heritage of the North East of England.

For more information, visit the Trust’s website at http://www.nebpt.co.uk

Anyone for the D10 bus to Easington Lane?

Vintage cars in pristine condition.

A wonderful reminder of yesteryear.

Buses galore will be at the rally.