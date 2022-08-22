Vintage vehicles returning to Sunderland for classic August bank holiday event in Seaburn
Fancy a seafront ride on a vintage bus? Now’s your chance thanks to a seaside event in Sunderland this Bank Holiday.
The annual vehicle rally at Seaburn will be back on Monday, August 29, and there’s a huge range of attractions at the Recreation Park.
Nostalgic rides on a bus from yesteryear will be available along the seafront every 30 minutes but that’s not the only highlight at the rally which is held by the North East Bus Preservation Trust.
One of the organisers, Trevor Hines, said: “Vintage vehicle owners on many parts of the country will be descending on Seaburn sea front. There will be a display of more than 100 vehicles including vintage, veteran and classic cars.”
Most Popular
-
1
Nine pictures of Sunderland's Barnes Hotel over the years - from reunions to wedding fairs
-
2
Going for a pint in Sunderland pubs in 1967 - memories of the British Empire, Bay Hotel or the Argo Frigate
-
3
Nine reminders of a day at Sunderland's Burleigh Garth in 1976 - do you remember these times?
-
4
Vintage vehicles returning to Sunderland for classic August bank holiday event in Seaburn
-
5
10 photos from Seaburn in summers gone by - were you pictured at Sunderland seafront?
The huge show, now in its 37th year, also includes buses, coaches, fire engines and commercial vehicles. Seven hours of fun will start at 10am.
There will be stalls selling toys, models, books photographs and other transport-related items.
Rides and other amusements will help to keep the children busy and Trevor added: “This event is now regarded as one of the most prestigious on the rally calendar. Many different types of vehicles are represented.”
More than 2,000 people enjoyed the rally last year and they ranged from vintage car enthusiasts to families enjoying a day out.
Admission is £3 for adults or £2 for people on concessions.
Read More
The North East Bus Preservation Trust is a group of more than 110 bus and coach enthusiasts dedicated to preserving the vehicles and heritage of the North East of England.
For more information, visit the Trust’s website at http://www.nebpt.co.uk