Tom Daley loves it and we do too - 9 retro Sunderland and East Durham knitting scenes which are sew good

Britain’s Olympic hero was pictured knitting as he watched one of the other diving finals in Tokyo.

It gives us a chance to cast our minds back to these Sunderland Echo archive photos, all with a knitting theme.

We have reminders from Hylton Castle Primary School and the Cleadon Park Library Knit and Knatter group members.

There are plenty of keen knitters closer to home and we hope you are in one of these retro pictures.

Take a look and let’s see if we can create a pattern of great responses.

Special gifts in 2011 Sunderland Royal Hospital Nursery Nurse Sue Harvey accepts the gifts of knitwear from Maureen Davidson and members of the Knit and Natter group from Sunderland MIND. Were you pictured 10 years ago?

Time for a natter in 2005 Jackie Iley and Judy Sunley were pictured as they launched the Knit and Natter group at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens 16 years ago.

Creative at Cleadon Back to 2019 for this scene which shows Cleadon Church of England Academy charter school pupils (left to right) Matthew Blower, Adam Coatsworth and Aimee Lowes depicting the Last Supper.

All Saints in 2018 The All Saints Ladies Fellowship knitted poppies in 2018 for the All Saints Church service. Pictured from left are Ann Jeffrey, Linda Hughes, church warden Stuart Cameron, Doreen Crofts and Evelyn Gardner.