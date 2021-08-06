Champion charity fundraising scenes but are you pictured in one of them?
The wonderful Wearside ways you've fundraised - from talking like a pirate to dressing up as turkeys!

Hats off to the wonderful Wearside fundraisers who really know how to put on a charity challenge.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 6th August 2021, 2:25 pm

Just look at the grassroots Sunderland football club which is doing a five-hour endurance challenge to raise money for a defibrillator after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during the Euros.

It is such a wonderful cause but it got us thinking. Which other epic ways have you used to raise money in the past?

We found these gems in the Sunderland Echo archives and they include dressing as turkeys, talking like a pirate and a three-legged charity walk.

Take a look and see if they bring back great memories.

Then get in touch and tell us about the wonderful fundraising you have done in the past. The whackier the better and remember to end us photos!

1. Trotting back to 2013

The annual Turkey Trot hospice fundraiser held in Mowbray Park. This one is from 2013. Are you pictured dressed as a turkey?

Photo: Picture by David Allan

2. A perfect pirate fundraiser from 16 years ago

Linda McDonough who was supporting International Talk Like A Pirate Day by fundraising in 2005. We arrrgggh looking for your own charity memories.

Photo: MM

3. Going pink at Plains Farm

Classmates at Plains Farm Primary School dressed in pink to fund raise in 2007.

Photo: TY

4. Three-mendous in 2007

Stepping out in 2007 were these fundraisers who did a three-legged walk from the National Glass Centre to Seaburn.

Photo: TC

