The sights of the Headland's past as it gets ready to welcome a new attraction

Most of it collapsed into the sea in a storm in 1891 but it gives us a chance to look at Headland sights and landmarks which were photographed over the years.

We have the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service to thank for the photos which show once-favourite areas such as the paddling pool and Henry Smiths School.

Take a look at the artillery barracks and plenty more besides as a historic area of town gets our retro focus.

A paddle in the pool A summer's day view of the paddling pool which was taken in 1954. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

Henry Smiths Schol This view of Henry Smiths School was taken shortly before its demolition in 1982. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

Artillery Barracks The Artillery Barracks were in Alliance Street on the Headland and could be seen until the 1960s. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

Hit by storms The pool after the storm of 1953, with the damaged breakwater in the background. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.