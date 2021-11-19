The day you met Pudsey! 9 archive photos to get you in the mood for Children in Need Day

The lives of disadvantaged children and young people around the UK will be helped by the fantastic money you raise in Wearside and County Durham.

And to give you a reminder of the great work you have done in the past, here are 9 archive photos showing Pudsey meeting his fans.

From Barnes Infants to Redby Primary and Sunderland Royal Hospital to Southwick Community Centre, we have photos from them all.

Bear with us as we head into the past.

1. Brewing up memories from Southwick Pudsey got a warm welcome to the Southwick Community Centre coffee morning in 2009. Remember this? Photo: AB Photo Sales

2. A hero meeting the heroes Pudsey's met staff at Sunderland Royal Hospital on a visit in 2014. Is there someone you know in this photo? Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady Photo Sales

3. Super times at St Patrick's Pudsey Bear paid a visit to the pupils of St Patrick's RC Primary School in Ryhope 9 years ago. Did you get to meet him? Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales

4. Over at Oxclose Pudsey Bear was a special guest at the Children in Need event at Oxclose Community Nursery in Washington in 2013. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales