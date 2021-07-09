The day you met Jordan Pickford! 8 photos of Jordan signing autographs for Sunderland fans in 2016
What a day that must have been!
Friday, 9th July 2021, 5:04 pm
These Sunderland fans met the future England number 1 when they went to get his autograph in 2016.
And here is a reminder of a great day at The Galleries in Washington when Jordan Pickford and his Black Cats colleague Wahbi Khazri did a signing session at the SAFC club shop.
Were you pictured? Is someone you know in one of these photos?
As we look forward to Jordan putting on another outstanding display for England on Sunday, take a look at the day he mingled with Sunderland supporters.
