The day the Weeping Angels descended on Sunderland - were you there when Dr Who came to Wearside?

Dr Who is back on TV and so are the Weeping Angels.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 4:55 am

A brand new series of the epic hit has started and it features one of the scariest enemies in the show.

But the Weeping Angels are no strangers to the people of Sunderland because they came to town in 2010.

Students gathered at Sunderland University to meet Dr Who Matt Smith, his assistant Karen Gillan and a Weeping Angel on a special day in March that year.

They also got to watch a new episode of the show and we want to know if you were there.

Take a look through our photos and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Scarily good in 2010

A "Weeping Angel" at the screening of the new Dr Who episode at Sunderland University. Were you there?

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

2. Ready to meet the crowds

The new Dr Who Matt Smith with his assistant Karen Gillan and a "Weeping Angel" in 2010. Does this bring back great memories?

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

3. A special day out

Sunderland primary school pupils waiting for the screening of the new Dr Who episode 11 years ago. Can you spot someone you know?

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

4. Stars of the show

Matt Smith and Karen Gillan on a special day in Sunderland.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

