The day the Weeping Angels descended on Sunderland - were you there when Dr Who came to Wearside?

A brand new series of the epic hit has started and it features one of the scariest enemies in the show.

But the Weeping Angels are no strangers to the people of Sunderland because they came to town in 2010.

Students gathered at Sunderland University to meet Dr Who Matt Smith, his assistant Karen Gillan and a Weeping Angel on a special day in March that year.

They also got to watch a new episode of the show and we want to know if you were there.

Take a look through our photos and then get in touch to tell us more.

A "Weeping Angel" at the screening of the new Dr Who episode at Sunderland University.

The new Dr Who Matt Smith with his assistant Karen Gillan and a "Weeping Angel" in 2010.

Sunderland primary school pupils waiting for the screening of the new Dr Who episode 11 years ago.

Matt Smith and Karen Gillan on a special day in Sunderland.