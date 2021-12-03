The Christmas presents which were all the rage when you were little - from Tippy Tumbles to xylophones

That’s exactly what we asked the followers of the Sunderland Echo nostalgia page which is called Wearside Echoes and can be found on Facebook.

What a response we got. More than 1,500 people spotted the post and dozens of you replied.

But which presents to you yearn for in your youth.

Is there a toy or game in this Joseph's scene from 1992 that was on your must-have list at Christmas?

Everything from the racing game Escalado to Chopper bikes and Cabbage Patch Dolls to the electronic xylophone got a mention.

It’s a tremendous list from the past and we want to share it with you.

Our first thanks go to Linda Hall who said: “ Tiny Tears Doll!! Eeeee! Those Were The Days! Happy Days!!”

John Wharton wanted Escalado when he was little and Karen Atkinson said the presents which were all the rage during her youth included Tippy Yumbles dolls, Grifter and Chopper bikes, and the Mousetrap game.

What did you ask Santa for? Here are children meeting Father Christmas in the Joplings store in 1952.

Garry Johnson told us about the Electronic xylophone while Catherine McMillan said the space hopper.

Thanks to Katrina O'Connor who said “Subbuteo, Sylvanian Families, Cabbage Patch Dolls, all things Star Wars.”

Alison Jane Harrison commented ‘Sindy ,Lego, annual’ while Jackie Urwin Alcock said: “Tiny Tears and Skeelers (that dates me!)”.

Suzanne Fox reminded us of the Cabbage Patch kids while Ant Atkin said Action Man, Subbuteo and Meccano.

Joplings in December 1975.

Steve Beckwith listed Flight Deck, Striker and Scalextric and John Milson said Whirl Bird.

How many f these were on your wanted list?

Thanks also to Dot Lawson Brown who said: “ Chuck stones, clackers and skipping ropes.”

And Owen Newsome told us about Charlie Buchan’s football annual as well as Beano, Dandy and Oor Wullie.

Who remembers shopping in Palmers Arcade for Christmas presents?

Tom Nelson listed a football strip and boots while Eileen Foster said: “Probably a little post office or sweet shop, colouring books, little tin paints, orange, apple nuts, sweets, new pennies.”

Eileen added: “Those were the day – early 40s.”

Carla Jane Conley Cuthbertson highlighted the Rubik's cube and Johnny Copeland said: “Mousetrap.”

They are all great suggestions and we want to know which reader has kept their childhood Christmas present the longest?

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

The toys and games which were on sale at Josephs in 1992.

