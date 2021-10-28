Plenty of Halloween memories for you to enjoy.
Ten retro spooky scenes from Sunderland and County Durham to get you in the Halloween spirit

From scary story time to fancy dress parties. We have it all in a celebration of Halloweens from Sunderland and County Durham’s past.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 4:37 pm

St Benet’s School, Hendon Young Peoples Project and a fun scene from Town End Farm are all included in our retro feature with a specially spooky theme.

The big day is drawing ever closer but we are ramping up the excitement with a reminder or two of the fun you had at Halloween in the past.

Take a look and see if there is a spellbinding scene that brings back memories for you.

1. A flashback to 2004

Halloween capers at the TNT regional depot 17 years ago. Were you pictured?

2. Ghostly goings on in Washington

A Halloween Party at Washington Neighbourhood Watch in 1995. Can you spot someone you know?

3. Great fun at Grangetown Primary

There was a Halloween twist to the French language club at Grangetown Primary School in 2006. Does this bring back memories?

4. Frightfully good times with the Friends

Friends of Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens were pictured with some of the children taking part in the spooky activities on Halloween in 2014. Recognise them?

