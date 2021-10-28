St Benet’s School, Hendon Young Peoples Project and a fun scene from Town End Farm are all included in our retro feature with a specially spooky theme.
The big day is drawing ever closer but we are ramping up the excitement with a reminder or two of the fun you had at Halloween in the past.
Take a look and see if there is a spellbinding scene that brings back memories for you.
1. A flashback to 2004
Halloween capers at the TNT regional depot 17 years ago. Were you pictured?
Photo: DA
2. Ghostly goings on in Washington
A Halloween Party at Washington Neighbourhood Watch in 1995. Can you spot someone you know?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Great fun at Grangetown Primary
There was a Halloween twist to the French language club at Grangetown Primary School in 2006. Does this bring back memories?
Photo: CA
4. Frightfully good times with the Friends
Friends of Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens were pictured with some of the children taking part in the spooky activities on Halloween in 2014. Recognise them?
Photo: Picture by David Allan