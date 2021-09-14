Ten pictures showing how Sunderland looked 50 years ago - see what's changed, and what hasn't

Has it changed much? Yes it has and here is the proof thanks to this series of photographs which come from the Sunderland Echo archives.

We have 10 photos from Wearside in 1970 and that includes a look at Thompsons shipyard, the Wheatsheaf lighthouse, and Doxfords locomotives.

Perhaps it brings back fond memories or maybe you would just like to take a look at how Sunderland used to look.

Join us on a journey back in time.

A Royal welcome Princess Margaret brought out the crowds when she visited Sunderland to open the Civic Centre in 1970.

Retro 1970 June 23 The 15,000-ton cargo motorship Armadale launched from the Southwick shipyard of the Austin and Pickersgill Group last night will be going into service with another ship built on the Wear in 1961. Pictured some of some children from Gilesgate County Junior School who made a special trip to Sunderland to watch the launch. old ref number 40-5226 Children watch as the 15,000-ton cargo motorship Armadale was launched from the Southwick shipyard of the Austin and Pickersgill Group in 1970.

A record breaking Post Office counter The longest post office counter in the North East opened for business at the new Sunderland Post Office in the Market Square in 1970.

Black Cats in training Sunderland players training at Washington Gym in July 1970. Recognise them?