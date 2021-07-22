Sunshine scenes as we look back on 10 summer playschemes from Sunderland's past

It’s the place where you danced, played games, went to local pools and generally had an amazing time with pals while you frazzled in the heat.

We’ve got scenes from Castletown, Redby, Farringdon, Hendon and Backhouse Park.

We scoured the Echo archives and also found photos from Ford and Hylton, and the King George V playing fields.

But are you in the picture? Take a look and re-live the summer memories.

1. Cracking times in Castletown Playing on the inflatable balloon at the Castletown play scheme in 1975. Photo: Sunderland Echo Buy photo

2. Retro at Red House School The Red House School play scheme in August 1979 and dancing was on the cards. Dancers left to right: Debbie Blackman, Darren Mellefont, Yvonne Batey, Paul Snowdon, Tracey Cook, John Ellenden, Gill Binyon, and Ian Innestry enjoy some rock 'n' roll . Photo: Sunderland Echo Buy photo

3. Heaps of hoop fun in 1978 Six-year old Joanne Whiting leaps through the hoop with Lynn Coundon (8) holding on tight at the 1978 playscheme at King George V playing fields. Photo: Sunderland Echo Buy photo

4. In the stocks at Backhouse Park This looks like wonderful fun in Backhouse Park. Youngsters took part in the Summer Fling organised by Neighbourhood Playschemes and Sunderland Arts Centre. Were you there? Photo: Sunderland Echo Buy photo