Is there a cafe scene that you remember from these photos?
10 cafes you have loved in Sunderland and County Durham over the years - fancy a cuppa retro style?

Anyone fancy a cuppa? We do and we are brewing up some archive memories of Sunderland and County Durham people pictured in cafes over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 28th February 2022, 1:58 pm

There’s Luma, Oslo, Louis and the Lookout among our tasty selection but were you in the photo at any of them?

Maybe you were seen at Cafe Basha or Featherbed Rock. The only way to find out is by joining us as we travel back in time to these scenes.

1. Cafe Basha

Cafe Basha in the Park Lane shopping village. Customers were in the picture in this 18-year-old photo.

2. Luma

Luma was the new cafe on the scene in 2003. Were you pictured?

3. Cafe Spice

Back to 2005 for this view of Cafe Spice. Are you pictured?

4. Louis

Louis pictured in 2018. Did you love to pay a visit?

