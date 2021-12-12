Stars galore! Nine more of your little angels - and kings and shepherds - on stage for the Nativity

And now is your chance to relive those precious moments when your loved one starred in the Nativity.

We have 9 more reminders of festive plays at schools in Sunderland and County Durham and they include St Gabriel’s Church in 1991, Barnes Infants School in 1989 and Southwick Primary Schook in 1997.

They show everything from Mary and Joseph to the wise men, as well as the occasional angel and shepherd.

Enjoy the journey back to these precious scenes.

1. Back to 1997 in Southwick Three stars from the Southwick Primary School Nativity in 1997. Recognise them?

2. Seasonal at St Gabriel's The St Gabriel's Church Nativity in Chester Road in December 1991. Among those in the photo are Amy Stronach, Christy Wharton, Hannah Clark, Rachael Amundsen, Laura Campion, Robert McLean, Abigail Bowman and Lesley Harris as Joseph.

3. Festive at Quarry View Quarry View Infants School Nativity in 1997 was called The Christmas Cards. Did you see it?

4. Happy times at Hastings Hill The Hastings Hill Primary School Nativity in December 1992. Is there someone you know in the cast?