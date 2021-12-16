Gifts galore. Do any of these scenes bring back happy memories?
So caring - 9 reminders of how Sunderland and County Durham people have helped others at Christmas through the Shoebox Appeal

The people of Sunderland and County Durham are so caring and Christmas time is no different.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 9:37 am

The annual Shoebox Appeal always gets strong support on Wearside and here are some reminders of the excellent work you have done over the years to help others.

People pack shoeboxes to be sent to those in need and the project has had wonderful support in the past at Fulwell Infants, Barnes Juniors and Diamond Hall Primary School.

We have reminders of the big-hearted donations you have made over the years. Take a look.

1. Fantastic at Fulwell Infants

Wow! Look at the fantastic collection at Fulwell Infants in 2004 where there were more than 200 boxes to give to others.

2. Do generous at St Aidan's

St Aidan's Catholic Academy pupils in 2015 with over 200 shoeboxes collected for Operation Christmas Child.

3. Brilliant at St John Bosco

Head Teacher Anne Mackay and Council members of St John Bosco School in Sunderland with some of the 100 shoeboxes collected by the pupils in 2010.

4. What an effort at Barnes Juniors

Barnes Junior School pupils did so well with their collection in 2004.

