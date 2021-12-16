The annual Shoebox Appeal always gets strong support on Wearside and here are some reminders of the excellent work you have done over the years to help others.

People pack shoeboxes to be sent to those in need and the project has had wonderful support in the past at Fulwell Infants, Barnes Juniors and Diamond Hall Primary School.

We have reminders of the big-hearted donations you have made over the years. Take a look.

1. Fantastic at Fulwell Infants Wow! Look at the fantastic collection at Fulwell Infants in 2004 where there were more than 200 boxes to give to others. Photo: KB Photo Sales

2. Do generous at St Aidan's St Aidan's Catholic Academy pupils in 2015 with over 200 shoeboxes collected for Operation Christmas Child. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

3. Brilliant at St John Bosco Head Teacher Anne Mackay and Council members of St John Bosco School in Sunderland with some of the 100 shoeboxes collected by the pupils in 2010. Photo: Picture by Angela Burn Photo Sales

4. What an effort at Barnes Juniors Barnes Junior School pupils did so well with their collection in 2004. Photo: KB Photo Sales