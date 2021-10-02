Who do you recognise in this photo collection from a night out in Sunderland 9 years ago?
Seven more photos from a night out in Sunderland in 2012

We love a reminder of nights out in Sunderland in years gone by.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 4:55 am

And here is another for you to enjoy with faces galore from 2012. What are your memories of the nightlife on Wearside around a decade ago and has it changed much?

Is there a familiar face in this retro collection of photos? Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Fourmidable in 2012

A pals night out. Does this bring back happy memories?

2. Fab five

Plenty of faces in this photo. Is there someone you know among them?

3. A close-up reminder

Who are the friends having a great time in Sunderland?

4. A toast to the memories

Enjoying their night out 9 years ago. Recognise them?

