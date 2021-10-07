Retro robots galore! Take a look at these Sunderland and County Durham archive photos

Take a look at 10 great times when robots got all the attention at events across Hartlepool and East Durham.
We have scenes from Pennywell, Southwick, Barnes Park, and Rickleton.
There’s robots of all shapes and sizes but can you spot someone you know in the picture alongside them? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.
1. Now that's a lesson to remember!
Pennywell School pupils were given the opportunity to use robots in their lessons in 1993. Leanne Swan, Lee Thompson and Vikki Heads learned about the Sunderland University robots in this scene.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. A great 'Ghastly Grabber' reminder from 2003
BBC robotics expert Chris Wilson was pictured with John Butler and his Ghastly Grabber robot in this photo from 18 years ago at Southmoor School.
Photo: PB
3. Learning more in 2010
Pupils from Southwick Community Primary School were having great fun with their robot as it negotiated an obstacle course at an Aim Higher event at Sunderland University 11 years ago.
Photo: PB
4. Learning more at Nissan
Pupils from schools from across the North pictured during the robotic engineering event held at Nissan in 2015. Have you spotted someone you know.
Photo: Picture by David Allan