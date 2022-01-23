After all, there are not many pubs which can boast having a 60ft-long Indian canoe hanging from the roof.

But the newly refurbished Porcupine Park could, and it was actually planned to be even bigger.

It made the Sunderland Echo news in 1987, the year the Queen Alexandra Road venue had a huge facelift.

Memories of Porcupine Park.

Our reporter explained at the time how perhaps the most impressive feature was the ceiling.

"Raised sections which feature wooden banister rails, cut glass, and antique furniture all add up to class compared with the former American brashness, " said our 1987 report.

It added: "Though the American theme has not been lost altogether with the ceiling having a 60-ft long Indian canoe hanging from it, they had to chop eight feet off because it was originally too big.

"To go with this is a selection of attractive coloured glass and, believe it or not, a butcher’s bike hanging from the ceiling."

Porcupine Park in Grangetown in 1987.

The manager in 1987 was Dave Stubbs, who explained more about the ethos of Porcupine Park at the time.

"Because we are slightly off the beaten track we have made sure that once people came here for a drink, they will want to stay for the whole evening.

"The style of service and atmosphere is warm and friendly, an approach which not many pubs can boast these days. In fact, everything is top-notch."

As well as the decor, the music, service and staff had all been updated to make Porcupine Park a completely different kind of pub’, said our story in 1987.

Back to 1987 for this view of Porcupine Park.

But do you remember the revamped look?

Or how about a few more reminders of 1987 to refresh your memory.

Another revamped venue was unveiled that year and it was Biffo’s in North Bridge Street.

But there were plenty of other venues for those who wanted to be spoilt for choice of entertainment.

One more view of Porcupine Park.

How about a big screen hit?

Blind Date, starring Bruce Willis, was a big movie hit and you could catch it at the Fairworld in Washington. Bigfoot and the Hendersons were on at the Cannon in Sunderland.

