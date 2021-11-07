Remembering Movember in Sunderland with a retro look at moustache-tastic Wearside scenes from the past

They show people across Sunderland and County Durham donning taches for charity over the years and we want your memories of these magnificent Movember photos.

Were you there when sponsored tache growing came to Sunderland Royal Hospital or The Basement in Green Terrace.

Were you one of the fundraisers at TRW in Peterlee or EDF Energy in Sunderland? The only way to find out more is by looking through our retro collection.

1. A close shave in 2013 Barber Scott Trembath who was due to be shaving off the Movember moustaches of Alex Charlton and others at The Basement, Green Terrace, Sunderland in 2013. Photo: se Photo Sales

2. Harry's top effort in 2011 Harry Hall of Reds Salon in Sunderland has his beard and moustache shaved off by hairdresser Marshall Hall in 2011. Photo: se Photo Sales

3. Top taches at Sunderland Royal Sunderland Royal Hospital consultant Stuart McCracken, front, sporting his Movember Moustache, with colleagues in 2015. Photo: se Photo Sales

4. Tops at T Mobile Staff at T Mobile in Sunderland took the Tacheback challenge in 2003. Are you pictured and can you tell us more about this event? Photo: se Photo Sales