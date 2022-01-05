Pyrex, Ryhope Over 60s Club and the last day of Hylton Road Primary School - they're all memories of 1982

But it really was 1982 when all these Sunderland Echo archive photos were taken.

We also have reminders of the last day at Hylton Road Primary School and members of Ryhope Over 60s Club who were off on a trip to the Border country.

Add in a scene from Harraton School, the Blue Bell pub and rehearsals at Sunderland Drama Club and it makes up a real connection of life on Wearside four decades ago.

Does it bring back memories? The only way to find out is by taking a look for yourselves.

1. End of an era at Hylton Road Pupils at Hylton Road Primary School spending their last day at the school before it was demolished. Who remembers this from 40 years ago? Photo: se Photo Sales

2. Fab at Fine Fare Staff at Fine Fare, Southwick in March 1982. Recognise them? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3. It's a winner on a Wednesday! Coun. Mrs Annie Pratt from Age Concern picks the winning ticket in a raffle, watched by members of the Wednesday Day Club at Grange House, Sunderland in July 1982. Who can tell us more? Photo: SE Photo Sales

4. Angling for your memories Pyrex Angling Club competition winners in February 1982. Recognise them? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales