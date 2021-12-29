Pictures of parkruns past in Sunderland as we look forward to fitness plans for 2022

And if getting more exercise is one of your plans for 2022, the parkrun events in Sunderland and County Durham are a great way to get involved.

There are great events at Silksworth Sports Centre and Herrington Country Park and plenty more besides.

But maybe you already have the parkrun bug. If so, you might be pictured in one of these retro scenes from across Wearside.

Take a look as we jog back in time.

A 2012 memory On the course at the Silksworth Sports Complex in 2012.

An event for all Runners of all abilities tackle the weekly event, including these fast-paced athletes in 2012.

A great start in 2016 Runners galore at the 7th anniversary of the Sunderland Park Run at Silksworth Sports Complex in 2016.

Fancy that! It's 2019 These runners sported Halloween costumes in the Parkrun around Mowbray Park in 2019. Is there someone you know in the photo?