On the run in these retro photos but are you pictured?

Pictures of parkruns past in Sunderland as we look forward to fitness plans for 2022

It’s that time of year when our minds begin to turn towards resolutions.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 2:51 pm

And if getting more exercise is one of your plans for 2022, the parkrun events in Sunderland and County Durham are a great way to get involved.

As the Echo reported recently, parkruns offer a safe, free way to run, jog or walk 5k across the world. Registration only needs to be completed once and anyone can get involved.

There are great events at Silksworth Sports Centre and Herrington Country Park and plenty more besides.

But maybe you already have the parkrun bug. If so, you might be pictured in one of these retro scenes from across Wearside.

Take a look as we jog back in time.

1. A 2012 memory

On the course at the Silksworth Sports Complex in 2012.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

2. An event for all

Runners of all abilities tackle the weekly event, including these fast-paced athletes in 2012.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

3. A great start in 2016

Runners galore at the 7th anniversary of the Sunderland Park Run at Silksworth Sports Complex in 2016.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Fancy that! It's 2019

These runners sported Halloween costumes in the Parkrun around Mowbray Park in 2019. Is there someone you know in the photo?

Photo: Tim Richardson

