Pictures of parkruns past in Sunderland as we look forward to fitness plans for 2022

And if getting more exercise is one of your plans for 2022, the parkrun events in Sunderland and County Durham are a great way to get involved.
As the Echo reported recently, parkruns offer a safe, free way to run, jog or walk 5k across the world. Registration only needs to be completed once and anyone can get involved.
There are great events at Silksworth Sports Centre and Herrington Country Park and plenty more besides.
But maybe you already have the parkrun bug. If so, you might be pictured in one of these retro scenes from across Wearside.
Take a look as we jog back in time.
