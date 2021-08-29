What better time is there for a look back on these bike memories. After all, the pandemic has spurred people on to get out, get in the saddle and shape up the cycling way.
We have reminders of charity rides, a bike ‘blinging’ day, and even the day you made smoothies using pedal power.
So get pedalling back in time. We’ve got lots of retro photos for you to peruse!
1. Smoothies and pedal power
Sophia Pariaros (7) of Monkwearmouth, Sunderland, was making a fruit smoothie by riding a bicycle at a cycling day at Monkwearmouth Station in 2012.
Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady
2. Champions of charity at the Chesters
Chesters regulars raised money for the Great North Air Ambulance in 2015. Pictured are Ian Smith, Dean Hodgson, Paul Coyne, Mick Deary, Craig Smith, Jordan Taylor, Andy Storey, Andy Wayman, Alan Smith, Peter Kelly, Peter Charlton, Alan Waters, Derek Johnson and Ray Peggy.
Photo: DW
3. Blinging their bikes in Ryhope
Sam Laing of cycling charity Sustrans was pictured with pupils from Ryhope Junior School who won a competition to 'bling their bikes' as part of the Be Safe and Seen campaign. Do you remember this from 2013?
Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady
4. What an epic effort in 2014
Brian Bestford, Shaun Corr and Ged Hanson were cycling more than 360 miles in 2014 to visit each Marks and Spencer's store in the region and raise money for the Grace House Hospice Appeal.
Photo: Picture by Peter Berry