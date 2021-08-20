Smiles galore but who do you recognise?
Smiles galore but who do you recognise?

Party time! Brilliant Brogans in the picture but were you on camera in 2011?

We’re back on the social trail with a look at Sunderland’s nightlife from a decade ago.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 20th August 2021, 11:04 am

And what better way to do it than by looking at some more people enjoying a night out at Brogans.

They were dressed up for a great time with friends in 2011 and we want to know if you can spot someone you know.

Join us for a journey back to an evening with pals from a time gone by.

1. Friends having fun

Having a wonderful time. Is there someone you know in the photo?

Photo: se

Photo Sales

2. Cheers to the memories

Brilliant times in Brogans. Do they bring back memories?

Photo: se

Photo Sales

3. Tell us more

What are your memories of nights out at Brogans a decade ago?

Photo: se

Photo Sales

4. A toast to these Brogans scenes

Who do you recognise in this photo?

Photo: se

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3