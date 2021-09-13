Nine Sunderland baking scenes as we get ready for another season of Great British Bake-Off

So to get you into the spirit of the mega hit show, we are serving up some baking scenes from the Sunderland Echo archives.
Whether it was Barnes Junior School, Seaham Sure Start or Sunderland High School, we have reminders from them all.
1. Members of the Salvation Army and Southwick Communuity Projects at the Austin House Childrens Centre, Shakespeare Street, Sunderland,, baking for Comic relief on thursday. Pictured l-r standing Julie Judson, , Graham Wharton both Salvation Army, Keith Brazier and Pat Spark and seated Dominique Gladstone.
Back to 2015 and members of the Salvation Army and Southwick Community Projects at the Austin House Childrens Centre were baking for Comic Relief. Were you among them?
Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady
2. Big memories from Sunderland High School
A 2009 memory which showed the cake made for a coffee morning at Sunderland High School. Were you pictured?
Photo: PB
3. A tasty 2004 memory
Pupils from Barnes Junior School were pictured during a fundraising day when they held events such as running and cake baking. Remember this from 17 years ago?
Photo: AB
4. Baking on the menu at Seaham Sure Start
Nursery worker Wendy Walker leads the way in a 2008 baking session at Seaham Sure Start 13 years ago. Does this bring back memories?
Photo: TY