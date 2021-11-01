Cop 26, which is the United Nations Climate Change Conference is being held in Glasgow and lasts until November 12.

Closer to home, lots of you have been doing your bit to help the environment over the years including by recycling batteries, textiles, and bags.

Used Christmas cards have also got your attention and we have photos from Richard Avenue Primary School, Academy 360, Benedict Biscop and the Bridge Women’s Centre to show you more.

There’s much more besides but why not find out yourself by taking a look through this archive collection of images.

A Kerb It scehem in 2003 got the backing of Hill View Infants School pupils Alex Johnson, Jennifer Stevenson, and Demi-Leigh Phillips.

A 2006 reminder from the Bridge Women's Centre where staff and volunteers were shredding office paper for recycling. In the picture are Mal Simpson, Brenda Fenwick, Jenny McKenna, Marion Hunter and Margaret Penman.

Kate Flett, 8, was helping deputy mayor Coun Tom Foster and Tom Cranston, chair of the Friends of Doxford Park to plant trees where were donated to Sunderland for recycling 250 tonnes of aluminium cans in 2005.

Year 1 pupils at Academy 360, Pennywell, filling up the recycling compost bin as part of their Green Day in 2010.