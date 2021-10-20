Lots of archive Halloween scenes for you to enjoy.
Nine spooky scenes from Halloweens past in Sunderland - 'witch' of these can you remember?

Halloween beckons along with scarily good costumes and creative pumpkins.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 10:58 am

It gives us a chance to enjoy some memories of the October fun you have had in years gone by.

We have 9 great photos from Halloween in the past including at The Prospect pub, Saks in Holmeside, Sunderland College, and Roker Park.

If you want a scarily good reminder of the past, take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Spookily good at Pep & Co

Staff from Pep & Co were enjoying a Halloween fundraiser in 2015. Were you in the picture?

Photo: Picture by Corrina Atkinson.

2. Carving memories of 2015

Sisters, Rosa, 3 and Maggie Napier, 5, with the pumpkins they carved at the Glass Centre as part of their Halloween activities 6 years ago.

Photo: Picture by Corrina Atkinson.

3. Halloween in the Prospect

A Halloween Horror Grotto was set up in the Prospect pub in October 1995. Remember it?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

4. Scarily good at the Beehive bakery

Hannah Warwick-Soden from the Beehive bakery dressed in Halloween style for this scene from 2011.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

