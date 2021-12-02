We found 9 photos in the Sunderland Echo archives and they show Santa’s helpers having a great time over the years.
They were taken at the Boxing Day dip at Seaburn in 2012, Seaview Primary in 2014 and the switching on of the Ryhope Christmas lights in 2015.
We’ve got elves at Sunderland City Library in 2011 and Sunderland Foodbank in 2019.
So don’t sit on the shelf. Get browsing through our photo selection and then get in touch with your own memories
1. Aww bless! It's Hylton Red House Primary
Four elves at Hylton Red House Primary School in 2009. Recognise them?
Photo: PB
2. Braving the waves in 2012
Santa's elves were loving the Sunderland Lions Club annual Boxing Day Dip at Seaburn in 2012.
Photo: Picture by Peter Berry
3. Great times at the grotto
Alan Dodds as Santa and Emma Hopkinson as Santa's Elf at the Sunderland City library Christmas grotto. Does this bring back memories from 2011?
Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson.
4. An important message at Trinity Primary
PCSO's Carole Hutton (left) and Kerri Bassom (right) were handing out toys to pupils at Trinity Primary School in Seaham in 2014 after the pupils used Christmas elves in school with an anti-bullying message.
Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady