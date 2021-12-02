We found 9 photos in the Sunderland Echo archives and they show Santa’s helpers having a great time over the years.

They were taken at the Boxing Day dip at Seaburn in 2012, Seaview Primary in 2014 and the switching on of the Ryhope Christmas lights in 2015.

We’ve got elves at Sunderland City Library in 2011 and Sunderland Foodbank in 2019.

So don’t sit on the shelf. Get browsing through our photo selection and then get in touch with your own memories

1. Aww bless! It's Hylton Red House Primary Four elves at Hylton Red House Primary School in 2009. Recognise them? Photo: PB Photo Sales

2. Braving the waves in 2012 Santa's elves were loving the Sunderland Lions Club annual Boxing Day Dip at Seaburn in 2012. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry Photo Sales

3. Great times at the grotto Alan Dodds as Santa and Emma Hopkinson as Santa's Elf at the Sunderland City library Christmas grotto. Does this bring back memories from 2011? Photo: Picture Corrina Atkinson. Photo Sales

4. An important message at Trinity Primary PCSO's Carole Hutton (left) and Kerri Bassom (right) were handing out toys to pupils at Trinity Primary School in Seaham in 2014 after the pupils used Christmas elves in school with an anti-bullying message. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady Photo Sales