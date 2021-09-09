Nine reminders of the times you took on a mega challenge in Sunderland and County Durham

We scoured the Sunderland Echo archives for a selection of images from people who took on top tasks – either for fun or for charity – in years gone by.

Here are nine of them, from a cycling challenge dressed as a banana to a ‘most pegs on the washing line’ task.

There’s the people pictured in a bid to play four golf courses in a day and an attempt to eat 6 hot dogs in their buns and a pound of chips in 20 minutes.

There’s plenty of television challenges at the moment to get your attention such as Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins, Celebrity Masterchef, and Strictly Come Dancing is back soon too.

In the meantime, feast your eyes on these challenges closer to home.

1. Jumping back to 2014 More than 300 Sunderland school children from Years 1 and 2 took part in the first Sporthall Challenge at Sunderland University's City Space on Chester Road. Were you there 7 years ago?

2. Racking up the miles in 2013 Cunningly disguised as a banana, Halifax customer advisor Mark Baraclough is pictured racking up the miles on an exercise bike to raise cash for the Alzheimers Society.

3. Read all about it Year 5 pupils at St. Paul's C of E School, Ryhope were pictured at the launch of the Sunderland Summer Reading Challenge. Remember this from 2013?

4. Going a fair way back into the archives Planning a 'four golf courses in one day challenge' in 2012 were, left to right; Paul O'Brien, Kevin Worthy, Mark Smith and Michael Smith. They were raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.