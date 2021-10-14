The international day of celebration, on October 21, is designed to educate people about these amazing creatures and to highlight the ecological threats they face.

But it also gives us a chance to look at reptile scenes closer to home. We have snakes, lizards and more in Millfield Nursery, Barnes Junior School, Lambton Park and Dubmire Nursery School in photos taken by the Sunderland Echo over the years.

On the scale of things, it’s a retro feature with a difference so why not join us as we slither back in time.

1. Memories from Millfield Nursery Pupils at Millfield Nursery School took their pets in to school as part of Pets Week in 1989. Is there someone you know in this photo?

2. What a feat by Judy Judy Prowse broke the world snake sit-in record by being penned in with four pythons and a boa constrictor for 51 hours at Lambton Park Garden Centre in 1986.

3. Thrilling times at Thornhill School A visit by Zoolab to Thornhill School got the interest of these students in 2007. Does this bring back memories?

4. Back in time at Barnes Park Nathan Shrimpling and Sophie Chapman, of Sunderland Training & Educational Farm, get to grips with a corn snake at the third annual West Area celebration in Barnes Park in 2017.