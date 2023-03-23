News you can trust since 1873
Those early days of lockdown which changed the world forever.

Nine pictures from the first weeks of the covid lockdown in Sunderland as we mark three years since life dramatically changed

It was the month when you all became social distancing superheroes.

By Chris Cordner
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:02 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:02 GMT

It is three years this week since the UK went into lockdown, Boris Johnson made the announcement on March 23, and we faced scenes such as these across Wearside.

And even though they were tough times, you did yourself proud with the way you kept active in a safe manner.

From running to socially distanced swimming, here’s a reminder of an extraordinary period of global history.

A socially distanced swim at Seaburn in March 2020.

1. Time for a dip

A socially distanced swim at Seaburn in March 2020. Photo: se

Good Friday at Roker Harbour in April 2020.

2. Enjoying the view

Good Friday at Roker Harbour in April 2020. Photo: se

A scene from Mowbray Park in May 2020 when restrictions were eased slightly.

3. Chatting in Mowbray Park

A scene from Mowbray Park in May 2020 when restrictions were eased slightly. Photo: se

Social distancing on Seaburn beach in April 2020.

4. Beach memories

Social distancing on Seaburn beach in April 2020. Photo: se

