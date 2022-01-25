Nine pictures from the day England took on Australia at Sunderland's Stadium of Light

That was the scene at the Stadium of Light in 2016 as England took on Australia.

Our photographers were there to capture the atmosphere and we pictured these supporters as they got ready for a great day.

Now, on Australia Day, let’s take another look at these scenes and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Three cheers for the memories Fans outside of the Stadium of Light for the England V Australia game. Were you there?

2. Fun times in Sunderland Waving the flag for England. Recognise them?

3. Ready for a great day All smiles as they get ready to support England.

4. Relaxing before the game Fans enjoying some pre-match refreshments. Can you spot someone you know?