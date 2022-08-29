Nine pictures from Sunderland little ones' first ever days at school in 2011
Eleven short years have passed since these Wearside children had their very first day at school.
From Fulwell Infants to Plains Farm, pupils in brand new uniforms stepped through the doors to a brand new world.
And as the new school year beckons for another intake of wide-eyed youngsters, we delved into the Sunderland Echo archives to find photos of new starters in 2011.
Have a look at these nine photos which our photographers took at schools including St Benet’s, Valley Road, George Washington and Barnes Infants.
