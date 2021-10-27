And for our latest trick, we pulled these 9 retro images out of the Sunderland Echo archives.

They all show magic scenes from Wearside and County Durham in recent years and were taken at venues including Millfield Children’s Centre, Roker Promenade, and Sandhill View School.

National Magic Week celebrates the thrill of watching magic shows in action.

But in the meantime, why not enjoy a reminder of performances or two closer to home.

1. That's magic at Sandhill View School Pupils Daniel Cook and Eve Wilderspin were joined by a Spanish theatre group with a magic theme for a play at Sandhill View School in 2006. Photo: TY Photo Sales

2. Brilliant times at the Buttercup Nursery Magic Myrtle was the star attraction when the Buttercup Nursery held a show in 2007 and it looks like it was a great success. Photo: TY Photo Sales

3. Memories from 2004 Magician Derek Hope who was pictured as he promoted Sunderland Magic Club 17 years ago. Were you a member? Photo: KB Photo Sales

4. Magical at Millfield Children's Centre A fun day with magical entertainment at Millfield Children;s Centre in 2008. Remember it? Photo: TC Photo Sales