Memories of 2012 from supercell storms to a royal visit to Wearside - but were you pictured?
What are your memories of 2012?
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 8:28 am
Was it the super cell thunderstorms which brought flash flooding and disruption to the region 9 years ago this week.
Was it the summer of heatwaves as we watched the Olympics? Was it watching the Queen as she visited Sunderland as part of her Jubilee celebrations?
Maybe it was the year when you took part in a charity run or fundraising dip in the sea.
Whatever it was, the chances are we have it in our Sunderland Echo archive photos. Take a look.
