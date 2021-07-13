Leaving for the big school! 8 retro photos of Sunderland and County Durham children getting ready to leave primary school
Aww bless! It’s such a poignant occasion when your loved ones finish at primary school and get ready for that important move up.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 4:04 pm
And that is exactly what we have for you in this retro look back at school leavers who were saying goodbye to the juniors and getting ready for big school.
All these Sunderland and County Durham school leaver photos come from the Sunderland Echo archives.
They include a prom for the leavers at St Anne’s Primary School and a farewell from the leavers at Grangetown Primary School.
Take a look and see if your loved one is in the picture.
Page 1 of 3